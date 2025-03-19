Ocean's Eleven to Reservoir Dogs; TOP 10 thrilling robbery and heist movies you must watch
Roger KhuraijamSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2025
Here is a list of thrilling robbery and heist movies.
Ocean's Eleven (JioHotstar) follows Danny, a gangster, who rounds up a gang of associates to stage a sophisticated and elaborate casino heist in Las Vegas.
The Sting (Prime Video) revolves around Johnny, whose crime partner is butchered by the henchmen of Doyle, a crime boss. He seeks to take revenge with the help of a conman.
Dog Day Afternoon (Prime Video) projects on three men who plan to rob a bank in Brooklyn. The heist which was supposed to be easy turns out to be a bizarre nightmare.
Reservoir Dogs (Prime Video) centers around six criminals who are hired to steal diamonds, but do not know each other's true identity. Things turned out worse than they imagined when the heist went wrong.
Heat (Prime Video) depicts the story of McCauley, a professional thief, who hopes to pull off one last heist before he retires. However, he is under the constant surveillance of a police detective.
Inception (JioHotstar) follows Cobb who steals information for people by entering their dreams. However, he is given a chance to prove his innocence by giving a nearly impossible task.
Den of Thieves (Prime Video) projects on a group of elite deputies in the LA County sheriff's department who tries to stop a notorious crew of expert thieves from executing a robbery plan.
The Town (Prime Video) revolves around a Boston bank robber who begins to develop romantic feelings for a victim of one of his previous robberies, while he and his crew set out to rob another.
Hell or High Water (Prime Video) focuses on Toby and his brother, Tanner, an ex-convict, resort to robbing banks when they are unable to afford their mortgage payments.
Bandits (Prime Video) centers around two convicts who just released from prison, run into a housewife named Kate while robbing banks. However, the women join their journey.