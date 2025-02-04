Oldboy to Hunt; TOP 10 psychological Korean thriller you must stream on Prime Video
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 04, 2025
Here are some of the best psychological Korean thrillers to watch on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Oldboy follows a man who is held captive for 15 years and is given a cell phone, money and expensive clothes and released. When he tries to find his captor, things take a turn.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Train to Busan revolves around Seok-woo and his daughter who on the latter's birthday sees his wife. However, the journey turns into a nightmare when they are trapped amidst a zombie outbreak.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hunt projects on a Korean spy agent who is tasked with the mission of uncovering a North Korean spy known as Donglim who is deeply embedded within their agency.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
I Saw the Devil centers on NIS agent Kim Soo-hyun, who embarks on a quest for vengeance when his fiancee gets brutally murdered by psychopathic serial killer Jang Kyung-chul.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Burning follows Lee, a young author who meets and falls for his childhood friend. Things change when she introduces him to Ben who has a strange hobby.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Wailing revolves around a policeman who investigates a series of mysterious killings and illnesses in a remote village to save his daughter.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Decision to Leave is about a detective who investigates a man’s death in the mountains. Soon he meets the dead man’s wife and develops feelings for her.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Confession of Murder depicts a serial killer who releases a book confessing his crime after 15 years. While a detective searches for him, another killing spree occurs.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sleep centers on Hyeon-soo and Soo-jin who are newlyweds. One night she discovers her husband is sleepwalking. Soon she became restless that her husband would harm the family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Housemaid follows Eun-yi, who becomes involved in a destructive love triangle while working as a housemaid for an upper-class family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: The Godfather to Pulp Fiction; TOP 10 Gangster movies to stream on Netflix
Find Out More