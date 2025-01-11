Oldboy, Pandora and more; top 10 great Korean movies on Netflix to stream immediately
Bollywood StaffSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 11, 2025
Korean movies never go out of vogue. Whether you want to feel romantic, giggly, frightened or otherwise, these movies have all you need.
Oldboy- The action-thriller film, directed by Park Chan-wook, follows Oh Dae-su who is imprisoned for 15 years without knowing who his captivator is. When he is released, he seeks revenge.
Burning- Based on the short story "Barn Burning", it follows a young deliveryman, Jong-su, who runs into his childhood friend, Hae-mi. And leads to suspicious circumstances.
20th Century Girl- Set in 1999, the plot centres on a teen girl who sets her eye on a boy for a love sick best friend. Things become complicated when she is forced to choose between love and friendship.
The Wailing- The story is about a policeman who investigates a series of mysterious killings and illnesses in a remote Korean village in order to save his daughter.
Train to Busan- This film by Yeon Sang-ho centers on Seok-woo and his daughter being on a train to Busan for a birthday. However, things take a turn and are trapped in a zombie outbreak.
Okja- The plot focuses on a young girl who raised a genetically modified "super pig", and after she is taken to the United States, she goes on a mission to rescue the pig.
Tune in for Love- Jung Ji-woo’s film follows hard working Mi Soo meets Hyun Woo who is very optimistic. The two meet at a bakery and fall in love. Faith seems to be against their path.
Night in Paradise- The story revolves around a gangster with a target on his back who makes a connection with a woman who has given up on life while hiding out on Jeju Island following a horrific incident.
Seoul Searching- This film follows a group of Korean kids from all over the world, who travel to South Korea for their summer camp with the intention of being more connected to their heritage.
Pandora- A disaster film by Park Jung-woo follows a nuclear power station being constructed in a small rural community. It explodes due to an earthquake, exposing the locals to radiation.
