Oldboy to Parasite; TOP 10 Korean movies worth watching
Roger Khuraijam
| Feb 25, 2025
Here is a list of Korean movies to watch.
A Tale of Two Sisters (Prime Video) centers around a patient who is recently released from a mental institution who returns home with her sister, only to face disturbing events.
Right Now, Wrong Then (Prime Video) focuses on a filmmaker who meets a beautiful painter and tries to flatter her. But when asked about his marriage he has to reveal the truth.
Thirst (Prime Video) revolves around a priest whose life changes for the worse when he willingly participates in a medical experiment and gets affected by vampirism.
Decision to Leave (Prime Video) projects on a detective investigating a man's death in the mountains ends up meeting and developing feelings for the dead man's mysterious wife.
I Saw The Devil (JioHotstar) is about a secret service agent who sets out to seek revenge when his pregnant fiancé is brutally murdered.
Train to Busan (Netflix) follows Seok-woo and his daughter who are on a train and on the way to the latter’s birthday to see his wife. However, a sudden zombie outbreak occurs.
Parasite (Netflix) is about the Kim family who sees an opportunity when the son starts working for the wealthy Park family. Soon, all of them find a way to work for the same family.
Oldboy (JioHotstar) focuses on a man who is held captive for years and is given a cell phone, money and clothes upon release. However, when he tries to find his captivator, worse fate awaits him.
Burning (Prime Video) centers around Lee Jong-Su, an author who meets and falls for his childhood friend Shin Hae-mi. Later, she introduces him to Ben, a mysterious man who has a strange hobby.
The Wailing (Prime Video) is about a policeman who investigates a series of mysterious killings and illnesses in a remote Korean village in order to save his daughter.
