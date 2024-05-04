On Star Wars Day, Top 10 sci-fi web series, audio series on OTT that will keep you entertained
Nikita Thakkar
| May 04, 2024
The Mandalorian on Disney+ Hotstar is all about Din Diarin who is a bounty hunter operating in outer Rim who is tasked to retrieve Grogu.
Star Wars: The Bad Batch is on Disney+Hotstar. It is an animated series about clone troopers being on mission across galaxy.
Number Zero is an audio series on Pocket FM. It is about Vipin who only travels in between planets. What happens when he lands on Earth?
My Love From Another Star is on Netflix. The story revolves around an alien who has landed on Earth in 1609 and is stuck for next 4 centuries.
Stranger Things on Netflix is one of the most popular sci-fi, supernatural web series that got everyone hooked. The story of Eleven is interesting.
The Expanse on Prime Video is about an interstellar police detective. It revolves around a conspiracy that serves as a threat to humanity.
Shoorveer is an audio series on Pocket FM that has teleportation as the crux of the story. But in this, humans are transported to another planet.
Star Wars Resistance has two seasons. It can be watched on Disney+Hotstar. It is about a Kazuda who spies on the First Order.
Super Yodha is an audio series on Pocket FM. It is about a young prodigy who receives the highest rank of 100-year-old clan. But he then has to win it back.
Fall Out on Amazon Prime Video is all about post-apocalyptic Los Angeles and lives of people living in bunkers to save themselves.
