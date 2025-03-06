One Day to The Farewell; TOP 10 sad movies that will leave you crying

Roger Khuraijam | Mar 06, 2025

Here is a list of sad movies to watch.

One Day (JioHotstar) follows Dexter and Emma who decide to meet every year on 15 July. Over a period of twenty years, the two feel that they have more to share than the people around them.

A Star Is Born (Prime Video) centers around an alcoholic musician who discovers and falls in love with a young singer and helps her achieve her dream.

Atonement (Netflix) revolves around Briony, an aspiring writer who catches her elder sister in a passionate love with her lover, Robbie. Jealous, she accuses Robbie of raping her cousin.

Aftersun (Netflix) projects on Sophie who reflects on a holiday memory she took with her father twenty years ago. Memories fill the gap as she tries to reconcile the memories.

The Farewell (Prime Video) focuses on a Chinese family who learns that their grandmother has less time to live so they organise a wedding before her death. However, Billi is not happy.

An Affair to Remember (Prime Video) follows Nicky and Terry who meet on a cruise and fall in love. Despite being engaged to other people, the two decide to meet again.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (Netflix) revolves around two individuals who undergo a memory erasure procedure to forget each other after the dissolution of their romantic relationship.

A Hidden Life (Prime Video) is about Franz Jägerstätter, an Austrian farmer and devout Catholic who refused to fight for the Nazis in World War II.

Never Let Me Go (Prime Video) centers around three friends who are raised in a boarding school. However, things change when they face the real world.

Past Lives (Prime Video) focuses on Nora and Hae, who are childhood friends, are deeply connected. However thing changed when Nora’s family moves to South Korea.

