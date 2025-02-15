Dragon Ball Z to Pokemon; TOP 10 most popular anime series of all time
Here are some of the most popular anime series of all time.
Dragon Ball Z (Prime Video) follows the adventures of Goku who, along with the Z Warriors, defends the Earth against evil.
Naruto: Shippuden (Netflix) centers on Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja who seeks recognition from his friends and dreams of becoming the Hokage, the leader of his village.
Pokemon (JioCinema) is about Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, along with their friends who travel around the world to capture as many monsters as they can and battle them.
One Piece (Crunchyroll) revolves around Monkey D. Luffy sets off on an adventure with his pirate crew in hopes of finding the ‘One Piece’ and becoming the king of the pirates.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Netflix) is about Tanjirpo who discovers that his family is killed and his sister is transforming into a demon, he sets out to save his sister.
Attack on Titan (Prime Video) follows Eren along with his friends, and joins the military to destroy the Titans, gigantic humanoids who live off human flesh.
Death Note (Prime Video) centers on a high-school student who discovers a supernatural notebook that grants its user the ability to kill.
Jujutsu Kaisen (Crunchyroll) is about a boy who swallowed a cursed demon finger and became cursed himself. He enters a magical school to exorcise himself.
Cowboy Bebop (Netflix) revolves around Bebop, a bounty hunter and his group of skilled comrades who embark on an outer space adventure to capture criminals.
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Crunchyroll) is about a journey of two brothers who search for the Philosopher’s stone to revive their deceased mother.
