One Piece to Naruto; TOP 10 adventure anime to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and Crunchyroll
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 28, 2025
Get ready to explore new worlds, battle mythical creatures, and uncover hidden treasures with these adventure anime shows.
Naruto: Shippuden (Crunchyroll) is about Naruto Uzumaki, a naughty, loud, hyperactive adolescent ninja who dreams to become Hokage of his village.
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Prime Video) follows two brothers who continue on a perilous journey to find the legendary Philosopher’s Stone and revive their deceased mother.
Jujutsu Kaisen (Netflix) centers on a boy who swallows a talisman- a devil's finger and becomes cursed himself. He joins a school to exorcise himself.
Chainsaw Man (Prime Video) focuses on a young man who is left for dead but is reborn as a powerful devil-human hybrid with a devil’s heart.
One Piece (Netflix) follows Monkey D. Luffy, who dreams to become the King of Pirates, sets off on an adventure with his crew in hopes of finding the ‘One Piece’.
Bleach (Netflix) focuses on Ichigo Kurosaki, a high school student who has the ability to see ghosts and also gains soul reapers powers from Rukia and sets out to save the world.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Crunchyroll) is about Tajiro’s family who is attacked by demons and only him and his sister survived. He sets out to save his sister from turning into a demon.
Dr. Stone (Crunchyroll) centers on Senku Ishigami, a scientific genius who plans to rebuild civilization after humanity was mysteriously petrified for 3,700 years.
The Seven Deadly Sins (Netflix) follows a group of warriors who were wrongly accused of a crime they didn't commit and went on a quest to vindicate themselves.
Sword Art Online (Crunchyroll), set in the future world, thousands of people get trapped in a new virtual MMORPG and the lone wolf player, Kirito, works to escape.
