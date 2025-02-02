One Piece to Naruto; TOP 10 Anime on OTT that will motivate you to work hard
Roger Khuraijam
| Feb 02, 2025
Here is a list of anime that will motivate you to work hard in life.
Haikyu!! (Netflix) follows Shoyo Hinata, a boy determined to become a great volleyball player despite his small stature.
My Hero Academia (Crunchyroll) is about a superhero-admiring boy who enrolls in a prestigious hero academy, after the strongest superhero grants him his own powers.
One Piece (Crunchyroll) revolves around Monkey D. Luffy, who is determined to become the King of Pirates and sets off on an adventure with his pirate crew in hope of finding the greatest treasure.
March Comes In like a Lion (Prime Video) follows a socially awkward orphaned shogi player who is dealing with adult problems like financial difficulties, loneliness, and depression.
Naruto (Netflix) is about Naruto, a mischievous ninja who is determined to become the greatest ninja and become Hokage of the village.
Dragon Ball Z (Prime Video) projects on a team of fighters led by Goku to defend the planet earth from extraterrestrial enemies with the help of Dragonballs.
Bakuman (Prime Video) is about two friends who team up to pursue their dreams of making a manga industry. However the two face obstacles along the way.
Hunter × Hunter (Netflix) centers on Gon who hopes to become a Hunter of greatness. To become that he must pass a difficult test.
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Prime Video) follows two brothers who are on a journey to find the legendary Philosopher's Stone after their experiment to revive their mother failed.
Run with the Wind (Prime Video) is about a running prodigy who finds his competitive spirit rekindled when he moves in with an encouraging coach who cobbles together.
