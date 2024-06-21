Only Top 8 suspense thrillers of Zee 5 that are worth watching

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 21, 2024

Mom: A mother likes to pursue vigilante justice.

Raman Raghav 2.0: A suspenseful thriller between a cop and a killer inspired on an actual serial murderer.

Table No. 21: When a couple realizes that losing could mean losing their lives, their game show turns deadly.

U Turn: A journalist delves into enigmatic fatalities connected to unlawful U-turns and discovers a paranormal undertone.

NH10: A road journey taken by a couple becomes a vicious struggle against a dangerous rural gang.

Badlapur: A guy sets out on a sinister quest for retribution after his family is murdered.

Trapped: An unintentionally confined man struggles to survive inside an apartment.

Forensic: Using his painstaking expertise, a forensic expert solves a terrifying murder mystery.

