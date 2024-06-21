Only Top 8 suspense thrillers of Zee 5 that are worth watching
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 21, 2024
Mom: A mother likes to pursue vigilante justice.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Raman Raghav 2.0: A suspenseful thriller between a cop and a killer inspired on an actual serial murderer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Table No. 21: When a couple realizes that losing could mean losing their lives, their game show turns deadly.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
U Turn: A journalist delves into enigmatic fatalities connected to unlawful U-turns and discovers a paranormal undertone.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
NH10: A road journey taken by a couple becomes a vicious struggle against a dangerous rural gang.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Badlapur: A guy sets out on a sinister quest for retribution after his family is murdered.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Trapped: An unintentionally confined man struggles to survive inside an apartment.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Forensic: Using his painstaking expertise, a forensic expert solves a terrifying murder mystery.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Horror film Munjya: See it's OTT platform, reviews and more
Find Out More