Oppenheimer, Joker and more Oscar winning films to watch on JioCinema

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 21, 2024

Christopher Nolan's movie Oppenheimer is now streaming on JioCinema. The movie starring Cillian Murphy won the Best Picture award at Oscars 2024.

Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor Award at The Academy in 2020 for the portray of Joker in Todd Phillips' film. Watch it on JioCinema.

Gary Goldman won the Best Actor Award at the Oscars in 2018 for Darkest Hour. He plays Winston Churchill in the film.

In 2013, Ben Affleck's movie Argo won an Academy for Best Picture. It is about a man who saves US hostages in Iran.

In 1994, Schindler's List won an Academy for Best Picture. It is about Oscar Schindler who saved many Jews during World War II.

In 1986, Out of Africa won the Best Picture Award at the Oscars. Sydney Pollack won for Best Directing. It is a romantic drama starring Meryl Streep and others.

Barbie song What Was I Made For won an Academy Award for Best Original Song. The movie is on JioCinema.

Christopher Nolan's movie Interstellar won the Academy for Best Visual Effects. It is set in dystopian future and is about an ex-Nasa Pilot trying to find a new planet to live.

Christopher Nolan's film Inception has won at Oscars in Best Visual Effects, Best Cinematography, Best Sound Mixing and Best Sound Editing categories.

In 2018, Dunkirk won many awards in different categories at the Oscars. It is set in World War II.

