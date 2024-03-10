Oscars 2024: Top 10 Best Picture nominees to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2024
Among the top 2023 movies nominated for five Oscars at the 96th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, is American Fiction.
One of the foreign-language films nominated for an Oscar in five categories, including Best Picture, is Anatomy of a Fall.
Barbie, the 2023 film with the highest box office receipts, is nominated for eight Oscars in 2024, including Best Picture.
Another masterpiece of film, The Holdovers, is vying for five Oscars at the 96th Academy Awards, including Best Picture.
Ten Oscar nominations have been made for Killers of the Flower Moon, including Best Picture. The epic western crime drama takes place in Oklahoma in the 1920s.
Maestro is a nominee for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture. The complicated marriage between Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia Montealegre is examined in the film.
At the 2024 Academy Awards, Oppenheimer was nominated for 13 Oscars, including Best Picture.
At the 96th Academy Awards, Past Lives was nominated for two awards, including Best Picture.
With 11 nominations, including Best Picture, Poor Things has the second-highest number of Oscars 2024 nominations, behind Oppenheimer.
Another foreign-language picture, The Zone of Interest, is vying for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture.
