OTT Watchlist for today: Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and more
Vridhi Soodhan
Mar 18, 2024
Kabir Singh is a controversial film on Netflix, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani that is a replica of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy.
Simmba on Zee5 tells the story of a corrupt police officer who changes once he meets a young girl. The movie is based on the Telugu film Temper.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta star in the entertaining family comedy Badhaai Ho, which revolves around an unexpected pregnancy. Accessible through Hotstar.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor star in the endearing movie Chhichhore, which honours friendship and nostalgia. Available on Hotstar.
The film Bareilly Ki Barfi is centered around Bitti, a rebellious girl whose life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Pritam Vidrohi and Chirag Dubey. It is available on Zee 5.
A heartbreaking love story set against the backdrop of caste divisions, Dhadak on Amazon Prime Video is an adaptation of the Marathi film Sairat.
Vidya Balan plays a middle-class housewife who unintentionally becomes a radio jockey in the endearing comedy-drama Tumhari Sulu. It is accessible through Hotstar.
Ayushmann Khurrana plays a blind pianist entangled in a web of mystery in the suspenseful thriller Andhadhun. You can watch it on Hotstar.
Inspired by actual events, Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran is an engrossing movie on Zee 5.
In Shubh Mangal Saavdhan on Zee5, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar delivered amazing performances. The subject of erectile dysfunction is playfully addressed.
