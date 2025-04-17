Our Beloved Summe to Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo; Top 10 chaotically delicious K-dramas to binge watch on OTT
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Apr 17, 2025
Here’s a list of popular chaotic Korean dramas to watch on OTT
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo revolves around a female weightlifter who likes a fitness doctor.It is on Netflix.
Our Beloved Summer revolves around two childhood friends who meet each other after years. It is on Netflix.
Gaus Electronics revolves around a webtoon with chaotic members as the marketing team. It is on Viki.
Mr. Queen revolves around a male chef who unexpectedly get teleported into the body of a queen. It is on Netflix.
Strong Woman Bong-Soon follows a young woman with superhuman powers. It is on Netflix
Welcome to Waikiki revolves around three friends who plan to open a guesthouse. It is on Netflix.
Crazy Love revolves around a math genius who pretends to have amnesia after an accident. It is on JioHotstar.
Love To Hate You revolves around Mi-ran who starts a new job at a small law firm. It is on Netflix.
Business Proposal follows a girl who goes on a blind date at her friend's place but falls in trouble as the boy happens to be her boss. It is on Netflix.
Mad For Each Other revolves around two chaotic neighbours who share the same psychiatrist.
