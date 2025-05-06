Our Blooming Youth to Queen Seondeok; TOP 10 historical Korean dramas on Netflix, Prime Video and Viki
| May 06, 2025
Here is a list of Korean dramas to watch.
The Red Sleeve (Viki) is about Yi San, who plans to change the laws of his Kingdom once he seizes the throne from his grandfather.
The King's Affection (Netflix) is set during the Joseon dynasty, at a time when twins were considered an ominous sign. As a result, when the Crown Princess gives birth to twins.
Captivating the King (Netflix) follows Yi In, a king who trust no one and struggles with his power and Kang Hee-soo, who tries to deceive him for revenge but ends up falling in love with him.
Our Blooming Youth (Netflix) projects on Prince Lee Hwan, who is already under suspicion of his older brother death, receives a mysterious prophecy concerning his own death.
Moon Embracing The Sun (Prime Video) centers around Lee Hwon, King of Joseon, falls in love with Wol, a female shaman. Jealous of their love, Wol is almost killed and the lovers separate.
Love In The Moonlight (Prime Video) revolves around Lee Yeong, a young prince, starts bonding with, Ra-on, who happens to be a girl merely pretending to be a man.
Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (Viki) is about an elite group of young men called Hwarang, who discover their passion, friendship and love in the turmoil of the Silla Kingdom.
Mr. Queen (Viki) projects on Jang Bong-hwan, a free spirited spirit, who after a near death experice wakes up in the body of a queen in the Joseon period.
The Matchmakers (Prime Video) is about a young widower, named Shim Jung-woo, and a young widow, named Jung Soon-deok, joining forces to marry off three unmarried women.
Queen Seondeok is about Princess Deokman is abandoned as a baby due to a prophecy. She returns to the palace as an adult and joins forces with her twin sister to oppose Mishil.
