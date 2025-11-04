Our Unwritten Seoul to Tangeum: Top 10 romantic Korean dramas to watch with your partner
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Nov 04, 2025
Our Unwritten Seoul revolves around twin sisters who swap their identities amid personal struggles.
Tangeum follows a long-missing heir who returns with lost memories, love, and suspicion.
My Secret Romance centers around Yoo Mi, who discovers that her new employer is the man she once rejected.
Lovestruck in the City follows a passionate architect who falls in love with a free-spirited woman.
The Bride of Habaek follows Ha Baek, who travels to Earth in search of a magical stone.
Melo Movie revolves around a movie buff who falls in love with an aspiring director.
A Time Called You revolves around a woman who is transported back in time after her boyfriend’s death.
Snowdrop follows the story of Youngro, a female university student who jumps into a women’s university despite the dangers.
Marry My Husband revolves around a woman who discovers her husband's affair with her best friend.
Hotel del Luna revolves around Jang Man Wol, a proprietor of a supernatural hotel who is bound to the place due to a grave sin.
