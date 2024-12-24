Paatal Lok 2, Family Man 3 and other most awaited web series on OTT 2025
Janhvi Sharma
| Dec 24, 2024
Paatal Lok 2 will release on January 17 and will focus on an undervalued cop who has been assigned case of an assassination attempt on a journalist.
The Family Man season 3 to release in Diwali 2025 and fans are quite excited for the series.
Shah Rukh Khan's Aryan Khan is slated to make his directorial debut with Stardom which will premiere on Netflix in 2025.
Zahan Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor's grnadson is all set to make his debut with Black Warrant which will release on January 10.
Kajol's family legal drama about corruption The Trial season 2 will release in 2025.
Matka King is a series about cotton dealer in Mumbai who launches a new gambling game called Matka.
Dabba Cartel us a story of five housewives who run a high-stakes secret cartel.
