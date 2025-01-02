Paatal Lok 2, Panchayat 4 and more: Top web series that will bring major entertainment to OTT in 2025

Nikita Thakkar | Jan 02, 2025

Vikramaditya Motwane's web series Black Warrant will release on Netflix on January 10, 2025. It will star Zahan Kapoor.

After a long wait, Paatal Lok season 2 is finally going to release on Amazon Prime Video on January 17, 2025.

After the three successful season, Panchayat season 4 is going to return with Mr Sachiv ji and his troubles. It will star Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and others.

Starring Shabana Azmi, Jyotika and others, Dabba Cartel will release on Netflix in January 2025.

Matka King starring Vijay Varma will be about a cotton trader who begins gambling. It is expected to release on Amazon Prime Video in 2025.

Manoj Bajpayee will be back with the third season of The Family Man. The shooting has come to an end and fans can expect it to release later part of 2025.

The Trial season 2 starring Kajol and others is expected to release on Disney+Hotstar in February this year.

Aryan Khan's debut web series as director titled Stardom is also going to release this year on Netflix.

The third season of Delhi Crime is also expected to release in 2025 on Netflix. Shefali Shah will be back as the tough cop.

Rakt Bramhand – The Bloody Kingdom by Farzi maker Raj & DK may have its release on Netflix this year.

