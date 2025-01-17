Paatal Lok Season 2, The Roshans and other OTT releases to watch this week
Roger Khuraijam
| Jan 17, 2025
This week will be a thrilling week as new and exciting series or films will be dropped on your favourite OTT platform. Here are some of the releases to watch.
Paatal Lok Season 2- The story is about an inspector who investigated a high profile case that led him to the corner of North-East India. The series is set to stream from 17 January on prime videos.
Rifle Club - Directed by Aashiq Abu, it follows a historic rifle club who faces a vengeful arm’s dealer gang after a deal goes wrong. The film is now streaming on Netflix.
Viduthalai Part 2- Set to stream on ZEE5 from 17 January, it’s about a school teacher who faces extreme circumstances and is forced to take up arms and lead the rebel and become the leader.
XO, Kitty (Season 2) - The show began streaming on 16 January on Netflix, starring Anna Cathcart, Kitty, the youngest of the Covey sisters, embarking on a quest to find true love.
With love, Meghan - Began streaming on 15 January on Netflix. It is hosted and executive produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex where she invites her friends and famous guests.
Chidiya Udd- Inspired by real incidents, the story is about Chidiya Udd, a 20 year old Seher from Rajasthan. It is now streaming on prime videos.
The Roshans - The series will stream from 17 January on Netflix and is about the Bollywood's iconic Roshan family which is focused on Roshan Lal Nagrath, Rajesh, Rakesh and Hrithik.
