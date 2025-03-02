Paatal Lok to The Family Man; Top 10 Indian investigation thriller shows with mind-bending twists
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 02, 2025
Are you a lover of crime thriller shows? Here’s a list of top Indian investigation shows that will glue you to the screen
Kohrra revolves around two police officers who are tasked to solve the mysterious death of a couple.
Undekhi follows the murder of a dancer in a fit of rage at the wedding.
The Family Man follows a middle-class man who works for NIA as a special agent.
Paatal Lok centers around Hathi Ram Chaudhary who is tasked with a high profile case.
Breathe centers around Kabir, a crime branch officer who is looking across the person responsible for the death of organ donors.
Sacred Games revolves around Sartah Singh, a police officer who receives a tip about a criminal overlord.
Criminal Justice follows a boy named Aditya who has a one-night stand with Sanaya.
Asur revolves around a forensic expert turned teacher who is called back again in the team to catch a serial killer.
Code M follows a Major named Monica Mehra who is asked to investigate a complex case.
The Test Case follows Captain Sikha Sharma who is the only female to train for the special forces.
