Mann Mast Malang to Judwaa and Humraaz: Top 10 latest Pakistani dramas of 2025

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 02, 2025

Mann Mast Malang follows two families who become enemies after their children’s broken engagement.

Judwaa revolves around the story of twin sisters and a family who is separated due to misunderstandings.

Humraaz centers aroundSara Ahmer and Saim whose life take a tragic turn after an event.

Dayan follows Nihaal who sets out on a revenge journey after a devastating tragedy.

Do Kinaray follows the story of pain, distance and what lies in between.

Naqaab centers around a businessman who has all the luxurious until a secret about his life emerges.

Ishq Tum Se Hua follows a woman who loved deeply but shattered after an incident. However, rises again with more power.

Behroopia follows a lover who is trying to heal. However, seems like he has been consumed by the shadows of hsi past.

Baray Bhaiya follows a man who sacrifices everything to raise his siblings, however things take a turn when greed corrupts his family.

Na Tum Jano Na Hum revolves around two individuals who highlight the importance of staying in love.

