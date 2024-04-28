Panchayat 2 and other Top 9 underrated TVF series to watch on OTT now
| Apr 28, 2024
Panchayat follows Abhishek, an engineer who ends up working at a panchayat in this two-season comedy-drama series on Prime Video with third in production.
Sixer is a sports drama of a group of cricketers coming together and helping each other in order to win a local tournament. On Prime Video.
Engineering Girls follows 3 engineering girls who navigate college, start-ups, and romance on Zee5.
Cubicles is a workplace drama of Piyush’s adventures in his office, streaming on Sony Liv.
ImMature revolves around the lives of 3 high school boys in the last year navigating the ups and downs of life. On Prime Video.
Inmates is the story of five close friends living under the same roof while navigating the ups and downs of life. On Zee5.
Awkward Conversations with Parents on Zee5 follows Ishaan who often finds himself stuck in awkward conversations with his parents.
Archie and Niraj embark on the journey towards becoming CA but aren’t aware of the upcoming challenges, watch Half CA on Prime Video.
PA-Gals follows 3 very different unmarried women living under the same roof, on Zee5.
Humorously Yours is the story of a stand-up comedian facing challenges on his way to stardom, on Zee5.
