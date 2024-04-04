Panchayat 3: All you need to know about Aasif Khan, man replacing Jitendra Kumar as 'Sachiv' of Phulera
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 04, 2024
Panchayat season 3 is on its way and fans can't keep calm. Amazon Prime Video has officially announced the series.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
While fans are waiting for release date, a major twist of Panchayat season 3 starring Jitendra Kumar got revealed.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It is that Aasif Khan, who played a groom in season 1, will be replacing Jitendra aka Abhishek Tripathi as sachiv of Phulera.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek Tripathi's transfer has been finalised from Phulera and Ganesh will take over his seat.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aasif Khan is the one whose dialogue 'Gazab bezzati hai' became tremendously famous.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aasif Khan belongs to a small town named Nimbahera in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Before making a big name in acting industry, he worked as a waiter in a hotel in Mumbai to make ends meet.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aasif Khan was a part of movies like Ready and Agneepath as a junior artist. He also appeared in many other films in small roles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In 2018, he ventured into OTT with Amazon Prime Video's acclaimed series Mirzapur. He plays the role of Babar in the series.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In 2020 came Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega that blue everyone's mind. The same year he appeared in Panchayat.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aasif Khan has played pivotal roles in Paatal Lok and Human too!
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
His next is with Nawazuddin Siddiqui titled Noorani Chehra.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: From Crew to Don: Top 8 working women in Bollywood films
Find Out More