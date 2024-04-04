Panchayat 3: All you need to know about Aasif Khan, man replacing Jitendra Kumar as 'Sachiv' of Phulera

Panchayat season 3 is on its way and fans can't keep calm. Amazon Prime Video has officially announced the series.

While fans are waiting for release date, a major twist of Panchayat season 3 starring Jitendra Kumar got revealed.

It is that Aasif Khan, who played a groom in season 1, will be replacing Jitendra aka Abhishek Tripathi as sachiv of Phulera.

Abhishek Tripathi's transfer has been finalised from Phulera and Ganesh will take over his seat.

Aasif Khan is the one whose dialogue 'Gazab bezzati hai' became tremendously famous.

Aasif Khan belongs to a small town named Nimbahera in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan.

Before making a big name in acting industry, he worked as a waiter in a hotel in Mumbai to make ends meet.

Aasif Khan was a part of movies like Ready and Agneepath as a junior artist. He also appeared in many other films in small roles.

In 2018, he ventured into OTT with Amazon Prime Video's acclaimed series Mirzapur. He plays the role of Babar in the series.

In 2020 came Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega that blue everyone's mind. The same year he appeared in Panchayat.

Aasif Khan has played pivotal roles in Paatal Lok and Human too!

His next is with Nawazuddin Siddiqui titled Noorani Chehra.

