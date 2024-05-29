Panchayat 3 and 8 other fan-favourite Hindi web series on Prime Video

May 29, 2024

The third season of Panchayat was recently released and has been receiving a lot of positive acclaim from the fans.

Mirzapur follows the power struggles and revenge within a mafia family, set in Mirzapur.

The Family Man, a middle-class man secretly works as a special agent, juggling family life and national security.

Hostel Daze is a light-hearted coming-of-age story of engineering students navigating college life in India.

Made In Heaven takes a peek into the world of high-society weddings in Delhi, exploring relationships and social complexities.

Paatal Lok follows at police officer who gets embroiled in a high-profile case, exposing the dark side of society.

Inside Edge is a behind-the-scenes look at the world of cricket in India, where ambition and greed blur the lines.

Farzi, a meticulous artist and a shrewd police officer engages in a high-stakes money forgery chase.

Breathe is the story of a man pushing to his limits to save his dying wife in a suspenseful exploration of morality.

