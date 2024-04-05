Panchayat 3 and more Top 10 upcoming web series on OTT that fans cannot wait to watch

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 05, 2024

Heeramandi that is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali releases on May 1 on Netflix. It is a period drama web series that depicts lives of courtesans in Lahore.

Panchayat season 3 is among the most-awaited ones. The release date is yet to be announced by Prime Video. Jitendra Kumar will return as Abhishek Tripathi.

Mirzapur 3 has also been announced by Prime Video. Kaleen Bhaiyya and Guddu's epic gangster drama is highly awaited.

Mismatched season 3 is in the making. It will release on Netflix. Fans are eager to know how Dimple and Rishi's love story moves forward?

The second season of Pataal Lok is on the cards. Packed with thrilling performances, part 1 was a massive hit on Amazon Prime Video.

Aashram season 4 starring Bobby Deol is expected to release this year on MX Player. The Godman will be back to con people!

Shahid Kapoor's series Farzi helmed by Raj & DK has been renewed by Amazon Prime Video. The shooting for the same may begin early next year.

The third season of The Family Man will bring back Manoj Bajpayee as a world-class spy. The release date has not been announced yet by Prime Video.

Ravi Kishan's new web series Maamla Legal Hai has been renewed by Netflix. Fans are overjoyed.

Interesting Netflix's web series Kaala Paani about mysterious illness has also been renewed by Netflix.

