Panchayat 3 and other desi movies and web series to watch on OTT
| Jun 13, 2024
Panchayat richly portrays rural India’s lifestyle, highlighting the simplicity, quirks, and charm of village life with a humorous touch. On Prime Video.
Dangal showcases the traditional life in a small Indian village and the journey of women breaking stereotypes. On Prime Video.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan is deeply rooted in Indian culture, it highlights themes of humanity, devotion, and the simplicity of village life. On Hotstar.
Gullak showcases an Indian family life with its relatable humor and nostalgia, bringing out the simplicity of a small-town India. On Sony Liv.
Bareilly Ki Barfi captures the essence of small-town India with its colorful characters and local flavors. On Netflix.
Masaan depicts the traditional customs and challenges faced in contemporary Indian society. On Hotstar.
Stree combines folklore and superstitions with the rustic charm of an Indian town. On Hotstar.
Newton provides a glimpse into the bureaucracy and rural political dynamics of India. On Prime Video.
Lagaan captures the essence of rural Indian life and the spirit of unity against adversity. On YouTube.
Rangbaaz brings out the rustic and rugged aspects of life in the India, with its portrayal of local politics and socio-cultural dynamics. On Zee5.
