Panchayat 3 and other Hindi web series sequels to look forward to
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 04, 2024
The release date of the third season of Panchayat was recently revealed.
The third season of the Jitendra Kumar led web series is set to premiere on May 28th on Prime Video.
The third season of the Netflix series Delhi Crime is also reportedly in the works.
Mirzapur’s third season has a lot of anticipation around it and is expected to be released by the end of the year.
The third season of crime-thriller web series, The Family Man is also expected to be released soon but has no set release date yet.
Critically acclaimed web series, Kota Factory also has its third season in the works.
Hotstar original, Special Ops is also expected to come out with its second season.
The second season of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein on Netflix is reportedly in the works but there is no release date as of yet.
The filming of the Netflix web series, Mismatched’s third season was recently completed and is all set to be released on the platform.
Zee5 original The Broken News second season recently started streaming on the platform.
