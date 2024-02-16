Panchayat 3 and other most awaited web series, movies on OTT in 2024
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 16, 2024
Fans are waiting with bated breath to know the release date of Panchayat season 3. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video.
Mirzapur is among the most popular web series. Fans wants to know how Kaleen Bhaiyya will seek revenge from Guddu. Mirzapur 3 will be out on Amazon Prime Video.
The next season of Shahid Kapoor's Farzi on Amazon Prime Video is highly anticipated. However, the makers have not dropped release date yet.
Aashram 4 will be out on MX Player. Bobby Deol will be back as Godman to con people.
Ae Watan Mere Watan starring Sara Ali Khan is going to premiere on March 21 on Amazon Prime Video.
The next season of Netflix's Mismatched is on its way. Hopefully, it will release in 2024. Rishi and Dimple's love story is sweet to watch.
The third season of She is expected to drop on Netflix this year. The story revolves around a constable who realises her inner desires.
Squid Game season 2 is going to be out this year on Netflix. Fans will get to see a lot of new faces. Lee Jung-jae will be out to find the maker of the deadly game.
Bridgerton has been renewed for season 3. It will revolve around Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington.
Emily in Paris season 4 has been announced. However, release date has not been confirmed yet. It will stream on Netflix like previous seasons.
Milli Bobby Brown's movie Damsel will start streaming on Netflix from March 8, 2024. It will see the Stranger Things actress in a never seen before avatar.
