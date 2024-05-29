Panchayat 3 and other new OTT titles to stream on Prime Video, Netflix and other OTT this week
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 29, 2024
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, a biographical movie on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar releases on ZEE5 on May 28th.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The much-awaited Season 3 of Panchayat arrives on Amazon Prime Video on May 28th.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Illegal Season 3, a courtroom drama featuring lawyer Niharika Singh, comes to JioCinema on May 29th.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The First Omen, a prequel horror movie to The Omen releases on Disney+ Hotstar on May 30th.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Die Hart 2, a comedy action-adventure with Kevin Hart, on Amazon Prime Video on May 30th.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dedh Bigha Zameen, a movie about a man fighting against corruption that releases on JioCinema on May 31st.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Uppu Puli Karam, a Tamil series about an elderly couple and their children, releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on May 30th.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Eric, a miniseries starring Benedict Cumberbatch as a grieving father searching for his son, releases on Netflix on May 30th.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dancing for the Devil is a mini-series on a dark TikTok management company, out on Netflix on May 29th.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Camden, a documentary on London's artistic hub, releases on Disney+ Hotstar on May 29th.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 7 underrated Indian web series with major twists to stream on Amazon Prime Video
Find Out More