Panchayat 3 and other Top 10 trending OTT picks to add to your June watchlist
Nishant
| Jun 13, 2024
Panchayat Season 3 was released and had been a fan favourite of the audience following the story of Sachiv Ji and his adventures in Phulera on Prime Video.
Family drama Gullak has its 4th season released recently revolving around Mishra ji’s family and their day-to-day shenanigans, on Sony Liv.
Kota Factory Season 3 is all set to release on June 20th on Netflix following students preparing for to get admission into IIT.
The second season of House of Dragons will be released on June 13th on Jio Cinema revolving around the history of house Targaryen.
Crew starring Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in a heist movie following flight attendants as they try to smuggle gold.
Manjummel Boys, a critically acclaimed movie about a bunch of friends on an adventure trip gone wrong. On Hotstar.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi is a Netflix period drama about courtesans fighting for power in the pre-independence era.
Very Parivarik follows a modern-day couple trying to adjust to their parents, streaming on YouTube.
Ranneeti Balakot and Beyond is set post-Pulwama attacks as Kashyap and his team racing beyond time to save their pilot. On Jio Cinema.
Sunflower Season 2 is a black comedy series following set in the Sunflower society that gets embroiled into a murder mystery. On Zee5.
