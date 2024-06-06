Panchayat 3, Dil Dosti Dilemma and other web series on Prime Video to watch with family

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 06, 2024

Panchayat 3: carries on the poignant and amusing tale of an engineering graduate adjusting to life as a panchayat secretary in a small rural community.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Family Man: This film centers on a middle-class man who balances his duties at home with his covert existence as an intelligence operative.

Breathe: A gripping thriller in which frantic parents confront moral and ethical dilemmas as they go to tremendous measures to preserve their kids.

Bandish Bandits is a musical romance that explores love and self-discovery between two teenage musicians by fusing pop and Indian classical music.

Inside Edge: A compelling sports thriller delving into the shadowy realms of corruption, power, and money in cricket.

The story of two Delhi-based wedding planners is told in Made in Heaven, which also exposes the drama and social constraints that surround lavish Indian weddings.

In the comedy Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare, a young man plays a powerful politician pretending to go on amusing and relatable escapades.

Dil Dosti Dilemma: A realistic drama that delves into the intricacies of love, friendship, and life's challenges within a close-knit community of friends.

