Panchayat 3, Dil Dosti Dilemma and other web series on Prime Video to watch with family
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 06, 2024
Panchayat 3: carries on the poignant and amusing tale of an engineering graduate adjusting to life as a panchayat secretary in a small rural community.
The Family Man: This film centers on a middle-class man who balances his duties at home with his covert existence as an intelligence operative.
Breathe: A gripping thriller in which frantic parents confront moral and ethical dilemmas as they go to tremendous measures to preserve their kids.
Bandish Bandits is a musical romance that explores love and self-discovery between two teenage musicians by fusing pop and Indian classical music.
Inside Edge: A compelling sports thriller delving into the shadowy realms of corruption, power, and money in cricket.
The story of two Delhi-based wedding planners is told in Made in Heaven, which also exposes the drama and social constraints that surround lavish Indian weddings.
In the comedy Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare, a young man plays a powerful politician pretending to go on amusing and relatable escapades.
Dil Dosti Dilemma: A realistic drama that delves into the intricacies of love, friendship, and life's challenges within a close-knit community of friends.
