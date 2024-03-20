Panchayat 3, Mirzapur 3 and more most-awaited upcoming web series that promise an engaging plot
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 20, 2024
Mirzapur 3 has been officially announced and it is confirmed that Kaleen Bhaiya is coming back. It is going to be high on masala, confirmed Ali Fazal.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Panchayat season 3 is on its way. Will Abhishek Tripathi opt for transfer from Phulera? We'll get to know in season 3 on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan's Citadel India is announced on Amazon Prime Video. It has been titled Citadel Honey Bunny.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Heeramandi will release soon on Netflix. It is by Sanjay Leela Bhansali starring Manisha Koirala and others. Given that it is SLB production, expect a visual treat.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bambai Meri Jaan 2 is on the cards. The first instalment on Amazon Prime Video left everyone intrigued. It will now show Don Dara Kadri's journey to Dubai.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Netflix has renewed Kaala Paani for second season. The first instalment was about a mysterious island taking over an island.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Family Man season 3 will bring back Srikant Tiwari as a world-class spy. The first two instalments were intriguing AF, same can be expected from third.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aasharam 4 will be out on MX Player. Bobby Deol as a self-proclaimed Godman will be back with his antics.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Paatal Lok season 2 will be released on Amazon Prime Video. Jaideep Ahlawat has promised that it would be bigger and intense.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Last but not least, Farzi 2. Shahid Kapoor will be back on OTT with its black comedy thriller around counterfeiting.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 world war films on Netflix and more OTT
Find Out More