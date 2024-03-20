Panchayat 3, Mirzapur 3 and more most-awaited upcoming web series that promise an engaging plot

Mirzapur 3 has been officially announced and it is confirmed that Kaleen Bhaiya is coming back. It is going to be high on masala, confirmed Ali Fazal.

Panchayat season 3 is on its way. Will Abhishek Tripathi opt for transfer from Phulera? We'll get to know in season 3 on Amazon Prime Video.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan's Citadel India is announced on Amazon Prime Video. It has been titled Citadel Honey Bunny.

Heeramandi will release soon on Netflix. It is by Sanjay Leela Bhansali starring Manisha Koirala and others. Given that it is SLB production, expect a visual treat.

Bambai Meri Jaan 2 is on the cards. The first instalment on Amazon Prime Video left everyone intrigued. It will now show Don Dara Kadri's journey to Dubai.

Netflix has renewed Kaala Paani for second season. The first instalment was about a mysterious island taking over an island.

The Family Man season 3 will bring back Srikant Tiwari as a world-class spy. The first two instalments were intriguing AF, same can be expected from third.

Aasharam 4 will be out on MX Player. Bobby Deol as a self-proclaimed Godman will be back with his antics.

Paatal Lok season 2 will be released on Amazon Prime Video. Jaideep Ahlawat has promised that it would be bigger and intense.

Last but not least, Farzi 2. Shahid Kapoor will be back on OTT with its black comedy thriller around counterfeiting.

