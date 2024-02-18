Panchayat 3, Mirzapur 3 and more: Top 10 most awaited web series on OTT that will be high on entertainment quotient
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2024
Mirzapur 3 is the most-awaited web series. It will be out on Amazon Prime Video and it is guaranteed that the season 3 will bring major drama between Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu.
Kota Factory season 3 will bring back Jitendra Kumar's brilliance on Netflix as Jeetu Bhaiya.
Panchayat season 3 is bring back Abhishek Tripathi to the screen. Will he leave Phulera forever? It will be up on Amazon Prime Video.
Kaala Paani is renewed by Netflix. The first season was all about a mysterious disease taking over Andaman and Nicobar Islands. What will it be next?
The third instalment of The Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee has been announced. As the first two were high on entertainment, there are high expectations.
Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi chase drama on Amazon Prime Video was thrilling and fun. The second part is on its way.
Guns & Gulaabs 2 has been announced by Netflix. Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and Adrash Gourav's characters intertwined in an opium deal made part 1 interesting.
After the much-thrilling first season of Pataal Lok on Netflix, fans are waiting for season 2 which is expected to be more intense.
Aashram starring Bobby Deol is a successful franchise on MX Player. The entertainment quotient has just gotten better with every season. Part 4 is on its way.
