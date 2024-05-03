Panchayat 3, Mirzapur 3 and other upcoming OTT releases that are creating buzz
Panchayat 3 is one of the most awaited series that fans are eagerly waiting for.
Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man season 3 is much awaited series to watch.
Mirzapur 3 has been announced by Prime Video.
Aashram 4 stars Bobby Deol in main role.
Shahid Kapoor's Farzi 2 will keep you glued to the screens.
Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Kohli's Mismatched 3 will release on Netflix.
Paatal Lok season 2 will leave you surprised.
Kaala Pani is yet another interesting web series to watch.
