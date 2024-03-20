Panchayat 3 on OTT: What to expect from Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta starrer web series
Shivani Pawaskar
| Mar 20, 2024
Panchayat season 3 is a highly anticipated web series on Amazon Prime Video. Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav have made a place in everyone's hearts.
The series' relatability is its greatest strength. The characters are so real and funny that one cannot help but fall in love. And now, Panchayat 3 is on the waitlist.
Here's looking at what all you can expect from the new season of Panchayat.
Last evening at the Prime Video Presents event, the makers and Jitendra Kumar along with Chandan Roy took to stage to talk about Panchayat season 3.
The makers gushed about getting immense love which they did not predict in the beginning. However, the love from the audience has brought them to the third season.
The makers shared that they are currently focussing on one story at a time. Meaning, a story will go on for a whole season.
Furthermore, whilst on stage, the makers also shared that in the future, they will continue with the same approach.
It seems the makers of Panchayat are planning to make more seasons of the popular Amazon Prime Video web series.
Furthermore, Jitendra Kumar also shares some beans on the making of Panchayat 3. He promises that there will be loads of fun.
Jitendra also revealed that the stories of other characters will also be narrated in the upcoming season of Panchayat which will just add more layers to the story.
Fans want to know where and how will Panchayat season 3 pick up the story and what more challenges will Abhishek and the villagers face this time.
We know that Abhishek's transfer orders have reached the Gram Panchayat office. The poster of Jitendra aka Abhishek with his packed bags riding a motorcycle was dropped a couple of weeks ago.
Fans are eager to know whether he will leave Phulera and if so, what will happen to Manju Devi, her husband and the woes of the villagers.
The prime video description of Panchayat 3 read: Navigating the murky waters of Phulera politics, Abhishek does his best to maintain his objectivity.
What could it mean? we cannot wait to watch the Panchayat season 3 on Amazon Prime Video.
