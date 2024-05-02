Panchayat 3: Releasing in May, story, characters and more details
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 02, 2024
In May 2024, the eagerly anticipated series "Panchayat 3" on Prime Video will debut. After a fun bottle gourd game for supporters, the creators disclosed the release month.
Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Raghubir Yadav, Sanvikaa, Faisal Malik, and more celebrities star in the well-liked series.
"You are just a few more laukis away! Jaldi jao, Phulera wasi are waiting for you!”, the caption read.
'Panchayat 3's' first glimpse was revealed on December 9, 2023. On his famous bike, Jitendra Kumar, also known as Abhishek Tripathi, was shown.
"We know the wait is unbearable, so we got you a lil something from the sets!" stated Prime Video on Instagram.
The 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa saw a first for Prime Video as 'Panchayat Season 2' took home the inaugural Best Web Series (OTT) Award.
Fans have become impatient and are awaiting its debut with great anticipation.
Many rumours are also coming up with fake release dates, but nothing has been made official yet.
