Panchayat 3 to Aashram 4: Most awaited Hindi web series in the next 11 months of 2024
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 30, 2024
The third season of the village drama Panchayat starring Jitendra Kumar is expected to release soon on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Continuing the fight for power between Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit, Mirzapur’s third season is expected to release in late March on Amazon Prime Video.
Bobby Deol’s Aashram will also continue this year with its 4th season. A teaser of the series was previously released hinting towards its release. It is on MX Player.
Spy stories of Manoj Bajpayee are all set to continue in The Family Man Season 3 on Amazon Prime Video.
Sushmita Sen made a comeback with the Disney+Hotstar special Aarya. The season 3 of the show is scheduled for release on 9th February 2024.
Makers of Pataal Lok are yet to announce the release date of its second season. But fans expect it to be released this year only. It is in Amazon Prime Video.
Venkatesh Daggubati and Rana Daggubati's Rana Naidu season 2 may release by the end of this year on Netflix.
After the success of Farzi, Shahid Kapoor fans are eagerly waiting for the second season. The first installment is on Amazon Prime Video.
Netflix renewed survival drama Kaala Paani for a season 2 and fans are anticipating that it will release this year.
Delhi Crime actress Shefali Shah recently hinted towards the release of season 3 of the show on Netflix, however, there is no set release date as of now.
