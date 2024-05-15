Panchayat 3 to Lord of The Rings: Upcoming web series sequels that are a must-watch
Nishant
| May 15, 2024
TVF’s Panchayat is gearing up for the release of its 3rd season which could be out by the end of May.
The third season of Mirzapur is much-awaited and will finally be released this year.
The fourth installment of Bobby Deol’s Aashram could return by the end of the year.
The 3rd season of Kota Factory will also release this year with the first look for the same releasing previously.
The Boys Season 5 will expose the corrupt superheroes once again as the truth gets ready to be released on Prime Video.
Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 2 explores the rise of powers, kingdoms, and the looming threat of evil.
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 focuses on a girl's love triangle with two brothers during a memorable summer.
Mr and Mrs Smith Season 2 will follow John and Jane Smith, secret agents, facing challenges in espionage thrillers.
The second season of Shahid Kapoor’s debut web series Farzi could get released in 2024 as well.
The second season of House of the Dragon is also on the horizon and will be releasing this year.
