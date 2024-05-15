Panchayat 3 to Lord of The Rings: Upcoming web series sequels that are a must-watch

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 15, 2024

TVF’s Panchayat is gearing up for the release of its 3rd season which could be out by the end of May.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The third season of Mirzapur is much-awaited and will finally be released this year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The fourth installment of Bobby Deol’s Aashram could return by the end of the year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The 3rd season of Kota Factory will also release this year with the first look for the same releasing previously.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Boys Season 5 will expose the corrupt superheroes once again as the truth gets ready to be released on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 2 explores the rise of powers, kingdoms, and the looming threat of evil.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 focuses on a girl's love triangle with two brothers during a memorable summer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mr and Mrs Smith Season 2 will follow John and Jane Smith, secret agents, facing challenges in espionage thrillers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The second season of Shahid Kapoor’s debut web series Farzi could get released in 2024 as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The second season of House of the Dragon is also on the horizon and will be releasing this year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 must-watch Pakistani dramas for beginners

 

 Find Out More