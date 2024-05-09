Panchayat 3 to Yeh Meri Family, Top 10 cleanest Hindi web series on OTT to watch with kids and elders

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 09, 2024

Panchayat on Amazon Prime Video has Jitendra Kumar as Sachiv of Phulera. It is a comedy drama that will leave you hooked. Season 3 is on its way.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gullak on SonyLiv is a light-hearted Hindi family comedy revolving around Mishra family. It is all about struggles of middle-class family and how they sail through.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kota Factory on Netflix is about the lives of students appearing for JEE and NEET.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Aam Aadmi Family is on Zee5. It is a fun family drama about Mishras and their hilarious solutions to daily problems.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Meri Family is about a 12-year-old narrating the story of his entertaining family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rocket Boys on SonyLiv is about two of the greatest scientists Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Home Shanti is on Disney+Hotstar. It is an interesting story of a middle-class family trying to build their dream home. But the process is entertaining.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mind the Malhotras has two seasons and is on Prime Video. It is about a couple going through mid-life crisis.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

TVF Tripling is on Zee5. The story of three siblings and their hilarious journey to discover themselves is super entertaining.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pot Luck web series is on SonyLiv. It is an entertaining tale of the Shastris who are trying to actually believe in mantra - The family who eats together, stays together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Korean hair care practices for that extra shiny hair

 

 Find Out More