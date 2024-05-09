Panchayat 3 to Yeh Meri Family, Top 10 cleanest Hindi web series on OTT to watch with kids and elders
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 09, 2024
Panchayat on Amazon Prime Video has Jitendra Kumar as Sachiv of Phulera. It is a comedy drama that will leave you hooked. Season 3 is on its way.
Gullak on SonyLiv is a light-hearted Hindi family comedy revolving around Mishra family. It is all about struggles of middle-class family and how they sail through.
Kota Factory on Netflix is about the lives of students appearing for JEE and NEET.
The Aam Aadmi Family is on Zee5. It is a fun family drama about Mishras and their hilarious solutions to daily problems.
Yeh Meri Family is about a 12-year-old narrating the story of his entertaining family.
Rocket Boys on SonyLiv is about two of the greatest scientists Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai.
Home Shanti is on Disney+Hotstar. It is an interesting story of a middle-class family trying to build their dream home. But the process is entertaining.
Mind the Malhotras has two seasons and is on Prime Video. It is about a couple going through mid-life crisis.
TVF Tripling is on Zee5. The story of three siblings and their hilarious journey to discover themselves is super entertaining.
Pot Luck web series is on SonyLiv. It is an entertaining tale of the Shastris who are trying to actually believe in mantra - The family who eats together, stays together.
