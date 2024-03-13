Panchayat 3: What if Bollywood stars were cast in main roles

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2024

Panchayat season 3 with Jitendra Kumar in the lead is one of the highly anticipated web series on Amazon Prime Video.

Fans are waiting to know its release date. So until then, here's something interesting. What if Bollywood stars were a part of the main cast?

Can you imagine Shah Rukh Khan as Abhishek Tripathi? In Swades, SRK did do something similar. But Panchayat has tons of comedy.

Faisal Malik's role of Prahlad Padey is quite pivotal to Panchayat. His look and getup fits well with Aamir Khan from Dangal.

Won't Vicky Kaushal be great to play Vikas essayed by Chandan Roy in Panchayat? Vicky can simply pull off any role with ease.

Neena Gupta as Manju Devi is irreplaceable but if at all it has to happen, Anushka Sharma can don the role. She played a woman from small-town in Sui Dhaaga.

Mrunal Thakur fits perfectly to play the role of Rinki. Currently, Sanvikaa is essaying the role in Panchayat.

How can we miss Pankaj Tripathi? He is the ruler of OTT space. He would fit well for the role of Brij Bhushan played by Raghubir Yadav, won't he?

Did you like the list? Well, of course, the latest cast of Panchayat is simply FAB.

It is speculated that Panchayat season 3 may release in December this year.

Thanks For Reading!

