Panchayat 4: Here's what will happen in Jitendra Kumar starrer web series on Prime Video
Janhvi Sharma
| Aug 30, 2024
Panchayat 4 starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and others will start shooting from October 2024 in Madhya Pradesh.
The storyline of Panchayat 4 will be focused on elections.
Panchayat 4 and 5 will be shot simultaneously. The makers will showcase Abhishek Tripathi and Rinki's romance.
Season 4 will also showcase whether Prahlad will participate in the elections or not.
If reports are to be believed, makers will rope in new actors to play interesting characters.
As per reports in Navbharattimes, Panchayat 4 is expected to be released in 2026.
As per reports, the makers of Panchayat 4 are waiting for rainy season to get over as they need to start the shoot.
In the last season of Panchayat 3 was focused on new MP and fans are excited to know who will win the elections.
Director of Panchayat Deepak Kumar Mishra had said that they have already started writing the season 4 and 5.
