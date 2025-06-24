Panchayat 4, Kota Factory and more: Best of Jitendra Kumar to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
| Jun 24, 2025
Jitendra Kumar is one of the most prominent faces, especially in OTT. He has proved to be quite a versatile star.
He has featured in some of the biggest OTT hits like Panchayat and more. Here's a list of his best web series and films.
Currently, it is Panchayat 4 on Amazon Prime Video that is keeping Jitendra Kumar in news. He has returned as Sachiv Ji and fans are thrilled.
Kota Factory on Netflix sees Jitendra Kumar as iconic Jeetu Bhaiya. He is the motivating coach who helps students navigate through stress of JEE and NEET.
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is on Amazon Prime Video. Jitendra Kumar plays Ayushmann Khurrana's lover in this film.
Jaadugar on Netflix is about a small time magician participating in a football match.
Dry Day on Amazon Prime Video sees Jitendra Kumar aka Gannu protesting to ban alcohol as he is giving up on his drinking habit.
Lantrani on Zee5 is about a couple fighting the system for their rights. Jitendra Kumar delivers a stellar performance.
Gone Kesh is a comedy drama revolving around a woman who starts to lose her hair due to alopecia. He plays her lover Srijoy in the movie.
Jitendra Kumar became famous through TVF Pitchers in which he played the role of Jitendra "Jeetu" Maheshwari. It is on Zee5.
