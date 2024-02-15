Panchayat, Aarya, Farzi: Top 10 Hindi web series on OTT according to IMDb
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 15, 2024
Sapne vs Everyone's story revolves around people who come across each other with expectations and different realities.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Watch Chamak and the story of an iconic singer and his personal life.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Enjoy action packed scenes in the Indian Police Force and let the thrill begin.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Killer Soup was highly applauded for all the right reasons. You can watch this web show on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor has delivered one of his best works in Farzi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aarya is super suspenseful and gives an adrenaline rush while watching.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Railway Men is available to watch on Netflix. Go on a brave journey of saving people after a gas tragedy with an amazing star cast of this show.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Panchayat is available online on Amazon Prime and it was highly appreciated by the audience.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aspirants is an inspiring web series, specially for students and young adults.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Watch Kaala Paani and learn about an unusual illness that spreads across an island.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Get Korean like glowy skin in a week with these beauty secrets
Find Out More