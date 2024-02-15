Panchayat, Aarya, Farzi: Top 10 Hindi web series on OTT according to IMDb

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 15, 2024

Sapne vs Everyone's story revolves around people who come across each other with expectations and different realities.

Watch Chamak and the story of an iconic singer and his personal life.

Enjoy action packed scenes in the Indian Police Force and let the thrill begin.

Killer Soup was highly applauded for all the right reasons. You can watch this web show on Netflix.

Shahid Kapoor has delivered one of his best works in Farzi.

Aarya is super suspenseful and gives an adrenaline rush while watching.

The Railway Men is available to watch on Netflix. Go on a brave journey of saving people after a gas tragedy with an amazing star cast of this show.

Panchayat is available online on Amazon Prime and it was highly appreciated by the audience.

Aspirants is an inspiring web series, specially for students and young adults.

Watch Kaala Paani and learn about an unusual illness that spreads across an island.

