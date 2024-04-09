Panchayat and 10 other web series prequels and sequels to watch together

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 09, 2024

Panchayat follows the adventures of Abhishek Tripathi in a remote Indian village across 2 seasons with the third one in the works.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul are some of the most widely loved web series by the fans.

Game of Thrones was a hit web series that had a prequel titled House of Dragons whose second season is in the works as well.

Money Heist had a prequel released last year titled Berlin which took a deeper look in the past life of Berlin.

Young Sheldon took a deeper dive into the character of Sheldon and his early life before The Big Bang Theory.

Dexter: New Blood followed the story of Dexter after 10 years and sees him living in a small rural town.

Scam 1992 and Scam 2003 on Sony LIV are a pair of web series that takes a look at two different instances of scam cases in India.

Delhi Crime continues the investigation of the Delhi gang rape case across the two seasons with the third reportedly being in production.

Mirzapur continues the rivalry between the two families in the series with the third season releasing soon as well.

