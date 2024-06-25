Panchayat and 8 other web series with heartwarming small-town stories
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Panchayat's third season was a big hit among the fans, so here are some more sweb series with similar vibes as Panchayat.
Gullak portrays the daily life of the Mishra family in a North Indian town, showcasing their relatable struggles and joyful moments. On Sony Liv.
Kota Facotry follows Vaibhav, a student navigating the pressures of preparing for IIT exams in the coaching hub of Kota. On Netflix.
Laakhon Mein Ek, Aakash's life is turned upside down when he is sent to a rigorous coaching institute to prepare for competitive exams. On Prime Video.
Ronny from Indore falsely claims his uncle is an MLA, leading to comedic scenarios Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare. On Prime Video.
Flames explores the lives of high school students in a small town, focusing on their first loves, friendships and more. On Prime Video.
Home revolves around the Sethi family, who fight against the threat of eviction from their cherished home. On Jio Cinema.
ImMature captures the adventures of Dhruv and his friends as they navigate love, friendship, and the ups and downs of teenage life. On Prime Video.
