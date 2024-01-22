Panchayat and other Top 10 highest rated TVF web series on OTT that are a must-watch
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 22, 2024
Aspirants portrays the story of 3 friends as they try to navigate life as they prepare for the biggest exam in India, UPSC. Rating - 9.2
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gullak shows the wholesome family life of the Mishra family leading a happy life with the meagre salary of their father. Rating - 9.1
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Four friends chase their startup dreams amidst Delhi's bustling chaos, learning the highs and lows of entrepreneurship in TVF Pitchers. Rating - 9.1
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kota Factory follows a young boy who navigates the intense pressure and cutthroat competition of India's IIT coaching capital. Rating 9
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Meri Family is the story of a middle-class Delhi family juggling everyday struggles and hilarious misadventures, proving that love and laughter conquer all. Rating - 9
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Panchayat follows Abhishek an outsider who takes up the job as village secretary and tries to navigate the village life. Rating - 8.9
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Flames, college life ignites with first love, friendships, and academic pressures in a coming-of-age tale filled with youthful dreams and desires. Rating - 8.9
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Permanent Roommates follows the struggles of a long-distance couple and the challenges faced by them. Rating 8.6
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
TVF Tripling follows 3 siblings who are at a low point in their life and decide to go on a road trip to cheer themselves up. Rating - 8.5
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hostel Daze shows the adventure of 4 college friends living their life in an engineering hostel. Rating - 8.5
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: Top 10 best Ram Bhajans to add to your playlist
Find Out More