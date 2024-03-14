Panchayat, Mirzapur and more: Top 9 Hindi web series that put Indian content on global map 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2024

Aspirants on Amazon Prime Video is about three UPSC aspirants, their journey and struggles. It is treated realistically. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asur is one of the most chilling web series on Voot and JioCinema. The Psychological thriller series will leave you spellbound.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mirzapur is another series that enjoys global popularity. Everyone right now is waiting for the season 3 of the series. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mirzapur stars Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Pankaj Tripathi and more. The revenge drama is set in small town India. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Everyone is waiting to know what will happen to Munna. Will he die?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kota Factory tells a realistic story about JEE and NEET aspirants. Watch it on Netflix. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Panchayat is a heartwarming tale of the villagers of Phulera. It is on Amazon Prime Video. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jitendra Kumar plays Abhishek Tripathi who joins the villagers in Phulera as a secretary to the village mukhiya. Panchayat 3 is now the most-awaited series. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Paatal Lok came as a huge surprise. The series stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Swastika Mukherjee and more. Check it out on Netflix. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rocket Boys has been nominated for Emmys. Watch it on SonyLiv. It is based on Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sacred Games on Netflix was one of the first Indian web series that baffled everyone. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It stars Saif, Nawazuddin, Kubbra and more. It is about cops vs gangsters. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee is by Raj and DK, the most loved creators in the OTT space. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 Hindi films to take life lessons from on Netflix and other OTT

 

 Find Out More