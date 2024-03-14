Panchayat, Mirzapur and more: Top 9 Hindi web series that put Indian content on global map
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2024
Aspirants on Amazon Prime Video is about three UPSC aspirants, their journey and struggles. It is treated realistically.
Asur is one of the most chilling web series on Voot and JioCinema. The Psychological thriller series will leave you spellbound.
Mirzapur is another series that enjoys global popularity. Everyone right now is waiting for the season 3 of the series.
Mirzapur stars Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Pankaj Tripathi and more. The revenge drama is set in small town India.
Everyone is waiting to know what will happen to Munna. Will he die?
Kota Factory tells a realistic story about JEE and NEET aspirants. Watch it on Netflix.
Panchayat is a heartwarming tale of the villagers of Phulera. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Jitendra Kumar plays Abhishek Tripathi who joins the villagers in Phulera as a secretary to the village mukhiya. Panchayat 3 is now the most-awaited series.
Paatal Lok came as a huge surprise. The series stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Swastika Mukherjee and more. Check it out on Netflix.
Rocket Boys has been nominated for Emmys. Watch it on SonyLiv. It is based on Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai.
Sacred Games on Netflix was one of the first Indian web series that baffled everyone.
It stars Saif, Nawazuddin, Kubbra and more. It is about cops vs gangsters.
The Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee is by Raj and DK, the most loved creators in the OTT space.
