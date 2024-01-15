Panchayat season 3, 12th Fail and more Hindi web series and movies based in rural India on OTT  

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 15, 2024

Panchayat 3 is all set for its premiere. Here's looking at more rural India based Hindi web series and films to binge watch on OTT. 

Mirzapur 3 is the highly anticipated Indian web series now after Panchayat. Watch previous seasons of Mirzapur on Amazon Prime Video.

Gullak on SonyLiv gives a beautiful insight into a lot of things. Be it peer pressure or a father-son relationship and more. 

Jamtara is one of the most amazing web series on Netflix based on a phishing scam.

12th Fail is available to binge-watch on Disney Plus Hotstar. Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr are getting all the love. 

Jitendra won hearts as Jeetu Bhaiya in Kota Factory. Watch it on Netflix.  

Tanu Weds Manu starring R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut is so entertaining. Watch on JioCinema. 

Sonam Kapoor, Dhanush's Raanjhanaa is on JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video and Zee5 as well. It's such a beautiful love story. 

Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bareilly Ki Barfi will never bore you. Watch it on Netflix and Zee5. 

Rishab Shetty's Kantara was one of the biggest hits of 2022. The movie is on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. 

Bobby Deol led Aashram is one of the most addictive web series. Watch it on MX Player.  

