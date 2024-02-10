Panchayat season 3 and more Hindi web series based in Indian small towns to watch on OTT

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 10, 2024

Panchayat series on Amazon Prime Video is about an engineer named Abhishek Tripathi taking up job at a village office. The season 3 of Jitendra Kumar's web series will release soon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mirzapur on Amazon Prime Video is all about mafias and power game. Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi's web series is much-loved for its small town vibe.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video is about serial killing in a small town named Mandawa in Rajasthan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kota Factory is on Netflix. Jitendra Kumar's series is about IIT coaching classes in Kota, Rajasthan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Guns and Gulaabs starring Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and others is based in a town called Gulaabgunj. It is all about cartel-running mafias and big opium deal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gullak is on SonyLiv. It is a sweet story about a middle class family and their strong bond.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghar Wapsi has backdrop of Indore. It is about a man who returns to his hometown after getting fired from a job in Bengaluru. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega is on Netflix. The story is based in a remote village in Jharkand. The plot is about a phishing scam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhaukaal series that is on MX Player has a story of a cop from Muzaffarnagar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rangbaaz web series on Zee5 is about a town named Gorakhpur that sees a rise of a very infamous gangster.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aashram starring Bobby Deol is on MX Player. The series in which he plays a Godman is set in Kashipur.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hasmukh is about a comedian from small-town who gets into the world of crime to keep his comedy streak alive.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Valentine's Day 2024: Top 10 young romance movies on Netflix and more OTT

 

 Find Out More