Panchayat season 3 and more Hindi web series based in Indian small towns to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 10, 2024
Panchayat series on Amazon Prime Video is about an engineer named Abhishek Tripathi taking up job at a village office. The season 3 of Jitendra Kumar's web series will release soon.
Mirzapur on Amazon Prime Video is all about mafias and power game. Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi's web series is much-loved for its small town vibe.
Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video is about serial killing in a small town named Mandawa in Rajasthan.
Kota Factory is on Netflix. Jitendra Kumar's series is about IIT coaching classes in Kota, Rajasthan.
Guns and Gulaabs starring Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and others is based in a town called Gulaabgunj. It is all about cartel-running mafias and big opium deal.
Gullak is on SonyLiv. It is a sweet story about a middle class family and their strong bond.
Ghar Wapsi has backdrop of Indore. It is about a man who returns to his hometown after getting fired from a job in Bengaluru. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega is on Netflix. The story is based in a remote village in Jharkand. The plot is about a phishing scam.
Bhaukaal series that is on MX Player has a story of a cop from Muzaffarnagar.
Rangbaaz web series on Zee5 is about a town named Gorakhpur that sees a rise of a very infamous gangster.
Aashram starring Bobby Deol is on MX Player. The series in which he plays a Godman is set in Kashipur.
Hasmukh is about a comedian from small-town who gets into the world of crime to keep his comedy streak alive.
