Panchayat season 3 and other Top 10 upcoming Amazon Prime web series to look out for
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 26, 2024
Panchayat Season 3 is expected to release on the platform, late 2024 with no definitive release date of now.
Source:
Paatal Lok Season 2, a crime series based on a novel, is coming to Amazon Prime Video later in 2024.
Source:
Mirzapur Season 3, expected soon, will follow the events of season 2 on Prime Video.
Source:
The Family Man Season 3, a spy thriller, will also return for a third season on Prime Video.
Source:
The Boys Season 4 lands on Prime Video on June 13, 2024. The world is on the brink as Homelander consolidates power.
Source:
Call Me Bae follows the story of a billionaire who gets shunned by her family and now has to look out for herself.
Source:
Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2, an Indian crime thriller is also expected to follow up with its 2nd season on the platform.
Source:
Bhumi Pedneker recently announced her new title called Daldal in which she will play the role of a cop.
Source:
The teaser of Bandwaale starring Shalini Pandey was released, the series is expected to have a fresh take on societal expectations.
Source:
Citadel: Honey Bunny will be the Indian edition of Citadel starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
Source:
