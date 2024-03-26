Panchayat season 3 and other Top 10 upcoming Amazon Prime web series to look out for

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 26, 2024

Panchayat Season 3 is expected to release on the platform, late 2024 with no definitive release date of now.

Paatal Lok Season 2, a crime series based on a novel, is coming to Amazon Prime Video later in 2024.

Mirzapur Season 3, expected soon, will follow the events of season 2 on Prime Video.

The Family Man Season 3, a spy thriller, will also return for a third season on Prime Video.

The Boys Season 4 lands on Prime Video on June 13, 2024. The world is on the brink as Homelander consolidates power.

Call Me Bae follows the story of a billionaire who gets shunned by her family and now has to look out for herself.

Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2, an Indian crime thriller is also expected to follow up with its 2nd season on the platform.

Bhumi Pedneker recently announced her new title called Daldal in which she will play the role of a cop.

The teaser of Bandwaale starring Shalini Pandey was released, the series is expected to have a fresh take on societal expectations.

Citadel: Honey Bunny will be the Indian edition of Citadel starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

